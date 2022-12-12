Prince Harry Dressed Up Like Spider-Man For A Great Cause, Watch The Amazing Video

Prince Harry recently used his Spidey-Sense to send a touching message to military kids. Dressed in a Spider-Man outfit from head to toe, the Duke of Sussex delivered a loving holiday message to some very grateful British children.

Apparently, the prince knows that with great power comes great responsibility, and Harry is using his power for good. In fact, he recently sent a powerful message to kids who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces.

In a YouTube video posted by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a nonprofit that provides support to children and young people who have lost a family member in the British Forces, Harry delivered a greeting that is sure to add some cheer to the children’s holiday season.

The nonprofit explained, “Prince Harry’s Christmas message was played to members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers at their annual Christmas party. The event welcomed over 100 Scotty Members, who had all experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.”

RELATED: King Charles Is Restoring A Most Important Royal Family Christmas Tradition After 2-Year Absence

Harry has been a long-time supporter of the organization. The nonprofit holds a themed holiday party each year, and this year’s focus was on heroes and villains. The young attendees were tasked to save Christmas from five villains who had stolen Father Christmas’ presents. In order to do so, they had to work together to decode secret messages.

Prince Harry Shares A Message Of Hope

The prince is also no stranger to losing a parent at a young age. As a way of connecting with the kids at the event, Harry shared that the holidays are tough when you’ve lost a parent. He went on to assure the kids that it was ok to still have fun and enjoy the event.

“Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s ok,” Harry continued, encouraging the kids at the event.

“But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, ok? So don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

While it’s difficult to celebrate the holidays without a loved one, Harry’s message surely helped make the holidays a little merrier for the 100 kids at the event. Hopefully, all the little soldiers had the best time!

More From Suggest