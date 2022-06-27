Highly Placed Palace ‘Source’ Claims Prince Harry Still Bitter Over Camilla Parker Bowles

Is Prince Harry still angry about Camilla Parker Bowles someday becoming queen? Rumors are flying about the ex-royal’s discontent towards his stepmother’s huge name change. Gossip Cop investigates.

A Difficult Moment

Per Page Six, the relationship between Bowles and Harry is the worst it’s ever been. Ever since Queen Elizabeth announced Bowles would someday be named “queen consort,” Harry’s resentment has only grown. A palace source believes Harry has never accepted Bowles into his life, and he can’t forgive her for what she did to Princess Diana’s marriage.

Even though the British public has accepted Bowles as a true royal, the royal source believes Harry could never love the woman who caused his parents’ divorce. Tina Brown, a royal biographer, told the Telegraph: Harry “can’t stand Camilla, he doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will.”

What Does Prince Harry Really Think?

If Harry does resent Bowles’ promotion, then he’s keeping it to himself. The media monitors Harry like a hawk, so his silence on Bowles’ new job title has certainly been noticed. What all these stories fail to mention is that Harry never comments on royal news, and he has no social media whatsoever. His silence on the “queen consort” issue is not a reflection of Harry’s opinion on Bowles, but rather his stance on royal affairs in general.

It’s worth noting Prince William made no formal statement on the matter either, and there are conflicting reports on how he feels about the name change as well. Harry happily attended Bowles’ wedding to Prince Charles when the feelings about his mother’s divorce were far fresher.

During Harry’s trip home for the Platinum Jubilee, he made time to reunite with Charles and Bowles. This is significant because he was unable to see William or Middleton. If Harry was as bothered as this story suggests, he easily could have avoided Bowles altogether. It doesn’t seem like Harry feels significant negative feelings.

The Bowles Verses Harry Rumors

Gossip Cop sees this exact feud pops up all the time in tabloids. Back in May, the National Enquirer claimed Harry was willing to do anything to keep Bowles from becoming queen. Unless “anything” means have a pleasant lunch, then that story was bogus. The Sun also claimed Harry would blame Camilla for his mental health issues in his upcoming memoir.

Harry’s memoir is covered by NDAs, so there’s no way anyone knows what’s inside until the publishing company releases news.

