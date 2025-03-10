Prince Harry Is ‘Bored’ With Life Without Royal Duties, Author Claims

Prince Harry is allegedly bored with his civilian life half a decade after he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family duties.

Royal author Tom Quinn told the U.S. Sun that the royal’s UK friends claim he is “not finding life in LA all he hoped it would be.” Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles’ Montecito neighborhood in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties.

“He just doesn’t have anything to do,” Quinn explained. “From childhood he has been trained to be a royal, attending charitable events and meeting the public and he has thrown all that away. Friends say he’s made a decent stab at helping around the Montecito mansion, walking the dog, and looking after the children. But the truth is he is bored.”

Quinn further pointed out that Prince Harry cannot leave his and Meghan’s home without security detail. “The couple’s neighbors – many of whom are far more famous than the royal couple – take little notice when they spot Harry out and about.”

The author also said Harry and Meghan “hate that they aren’t seen as true A-listers” within the surrounding area.

“We leave Harry and Meghan be,” one resident previously told the media outlet. “There are loads of famous people around here so no one bats an eyelid about two more rich people.”

Prince Harry Struggles to Adjust to His Normalcy, Misses Some Aspects Of Royal Life

Meanwhile, Quinn explained that Harry still has difficulty adjusting to his “normalcy.”

“For Harry, Montecito is escape from all the things he hated about his old life,” the author shared. “But it’s also the loss of the things he loved. The biggest sorrow for Harry living in the States is not seeing his old Eton and army pals – much of this is down to the fact that they really dislike woke tree huggers and, rightly or wrongly, that’s what they feel Harry has become.”

Quinn alleged that due to Harry’s marriage, the chances of the royal returning to England are “nil.”

“Distance and time have not softened his view of how he and Meghan were treated,” he noted. “And he has begun to realise it’s much easier for an ex-royal to keep a low profile in the US than in England.”

Quinn further pointed out that Prince Harry’s relationships with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, haven’t improved. “In many ways it has got worse as attitudes have hardened,” he added. “Both sides still feel the other side should apologise; both sides are convinced they are in the right.”