Prince Harry and King Charles Set for Possible Royal Reunion at Major UK Event

Prince Harry and King Charles could reunite in the near future, as the two might attend a huge upcoming event.

Last month, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex, 40, is preparing to invite his estranged father to the 2027 Invictus Games, scheduled to be held in Birmingham in July of that year.

Helen Helliwell, CEO of the 2027 event, hopes both Harry and the 76-year-old monarch will attend, but said it’s “too soon to confirm who’s going to be there.”

“We would be delighted if the duke were able to come,” Helliwell recently explained to PEOPLE. “[Harry] really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community,” she added.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Helliwell said the royal family has strongly supported the Armed Forces and the Invictus Games “since inception in 2014.”

“We’d be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time,” she teased.

Prince Harry has reportedly finalized both the royal guest list and the phrasing of the invitations.

Why King Charles May be Forced to Decline Prince Harry’s Invitation

That said, there might be a fly in the royal ointment.

The Games will run from July 12 to July 17, 2027, coinciding with Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday. Plans for Her Majesty’s grand celebration are already in motion, leaving it uncertain whether the royals will choose to decline Harry’s invitation.

Harry’s invitations reportedly mark his first public attempt to reconnect with his family since the royal rift began over five years ago. The 2027 event will be the first time the Games return to the UK since their inception.

Helliwell confirmed the event will feature 550 athletes from 20 nations and has secured over $5.5 million in commercial funding. She also announced the addition of new sports, including pickleball and laser run.

“We hope that will bring a new audience,” Helliwell explained.

It is unclear if Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will attend. Harry has stated he would not attend without full police protection, which he lost his appeal for earlier this year. If Meghan, 43, chooses not to attend, it will be the first Invictus Games she has missed since meeting Harry in 2016.