Prince Charles Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of Prince Harry In Rare Comments About His Son Amid Ongoing Rumors Of Tension

Is the ice thawing between Prince Charles and Prince Harry? In a recent essay Charles penned for Newsweek, he discussed his thoughts on climate change and what he’s doing to help. He also mentioned his sons and their respective work with the environment.

Charles Recognizes Both Sons’ Work

“Sixty years ago, my late father identified the damage humankind was inflicting on the planet and helped to found the World Wildlife Fund,” Charles wrote. “A decade later, when I first spoke publicly about the environment, many wondered if my sense of urgency was misplaced. That view has shifted in the intervening decades, though all too slowly, and, even today, lacks the urgency needed.”

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognized this threat,” he continued. “Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference.”

Charles also mentioned Harry; a rarity for those in the royal family these days. “My younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change,” the prince wrote. “Especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net-zero.”

Harry’s pledge of “being net-zero” refers to his and wife Meghan Markle’s pledge to reduce their carbon footprint to zero. The couple has recently been criticized for using private planes to travel while preaching that everyone needs to work to reduce their carbon output.

Mention of Harry Was A ‘Peace Offering’

Charles’ mention of Harry’s charity work was a “peace offering,” according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti. “That’s certainly a shift from what the queen did. [Queen Elizabeth has] now twice made speeches…where she mentioned the environment and the work that her husband Prince Philip had done,” he said. “And the work that her son Prince Charles and his son Prince William have continued to do. But she didn’t mention Prince Harry once in either of those speeches.”

“Charles has made a point of mentioning both his sons,” Sacerdoti continued. “So, I think that’s perhaps a peace offering, let’s say in the court of public opinion, played out in a magazine, which appears to be the way that Meghan and Harry like to do things. So in a sense, he’s making a peace offering, and he is doing it on their turf. That is, to say, in the public gaze.” Let’s all hope this continues to thaw the ice between The Firm and Prince Harry.