Prince Charles Loves His Booze And We’ve Got The Pics To Prove It

Nobody likes their liquor like a British royal, and Prince Charles is a perfect example of that. While his mother Queen Elizabeth has recently had to cut back on her spirit-intake to watch her health, Charles has been gleefully indulging in the odd glass of wine, beer, and harder spirits. Let’s look at all the best photos of the heir to the British throne wetting his whistle.

Being a working member of the British royal family is a pretty tough gig, though it does come along with some excellent perks. While family members have suffered the consequences of increased scrutiny that comes from being one of the most watched families in the world, there are some highlights.

Traveling to various celebrations and imbibing in that location’s most famous alcoholic beverage is certainly a benefit. As the heir to the throne, Prince Charles takes full advantage of that, and we’ve got photos dating back nearly a decade to prove it.

A Toast From My Royal Family To Yours

(Chris Radburn – Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Queen Sonja of Norway share a toast during an official dinner held at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway in March 2012. Charles looks dashing in his black tux, and we’re happy to report that he hasn’t aged much over the last decade. Sharing a good drink with good company might be the reason why.

Easy Sippin’ With The Heir To The Throne

(Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

You caught us, this isn’t an alcoholic drink, but how often do you get to see the heir to a monarchy sipping on a straw? In this photo, Charles sips on an Acai palm berry smoothie while on his home turf in London, England. Our favorite part of this picture is the somewhat concerned looks of the people in the background.

The Prince Of Wines

(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

During a 12 day tour to New Zealand and Australia in 2015, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles made a stop at the Mahana Winery in Nelson, New Zealand. Charles’ face looks like our face when we’re offered a free glass of vino. “You’re telling me this is free?”

A Heady Bouquet

(Ben MacMahon – Pool/Getty Images)

Can we be honest with each other? This is exactly what we look like in our own minds when we sniff a glass of wine before taking a sip. Unlike Charles, we have no clue what we’re smelling, but we want to look like we know what we’re doing. This photo was also taken during Charles and Parker Bowles’ 2015 tour to New Zealand.

Quite The Satisfying Sip

(Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

You know it’s a good beer when you have to take an up close look at the glass after your first sip. Back in his native England, Charles still had a bit of foam stuck to his lip after taking a sip of the pint of ale he’d just poured himself. He was visiting the Wadworth Brewery in March 2017, a business that is family owned and works closely with Charles’ Hub initiative.

The Joys Of Muddling One’s Own Mint

(Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles share a laugh as they muddle some mint while making mojitos during an official visit to Havana, Cuba in March 2019. This was the first time a member of the royal family visited Cuba in an official capacity, and the two seemed to enjoy their time in the island nation. Based on the absolute delight on Charles’ face, this is also the first time he’s ever muddled his own mint and he’s completely chuffed over it.

We Call This The Cheeky Peek

(Photo by Finnbarr Webster – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles looks like a school boy who’s been caught with both hands full of cake in this photo taken in 2019 at the St. Austell Brewery. Wherever he goes, it seems as if Charles makes it a point to visit a winery or brewery. To be fair, we’d totally do the same thing. Just going to pop over to the brewery, dear, it’s a matter of royal business.

A Firm And Steady Grasp On The Situation

(MATTHIAS BALK/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Charles keeps a firm grasp on his beer stein during a visit to Glonn in southern Germany in May 2019. He and wife Parker Bowles were visiting an organic farm, but it’s Germany so they kept a pint ready for the visiting royalty.

So You’ve Found My Hideout, Mr. Bond

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

We can’t be the only one that hears the 007 theme song as we look at this photo of Prince Charles drinking a glass of during a visit to Tokyo, Japan in October 2019. Of course, in reality, Charles would likely be on the side of James Bond, but in our imagination, he’s just caught the famed MI6 agent in a trap and is about to start a monologue about how clever he is.

Pandemic Problems

(Heathcliff O’Malley – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There was a long break in photos during 2020 for obvious reasons. The British royal family, like much of the rest of the world, was unable to participate in public events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, with measures like masks and social distancing, the royal family was able to get back out there, though they too suffered from common issues. Like, is there a graceful way to push a face mask out of the way to sip your beer? Unfortunately no, not even for royalty.

A Highly Anticipated Dram

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Though COVID-19 restrictions limited much of the royal family’s travels in 2021, Prince Charles was able to get up to Scotland in July to officially open the Lerwick Harbour and Scalloway Fish Markets. Before getting to business, however, Charles enjoyed a traditional dram of whiskey, which he was clearly itching to get his lips on. Nobody better get between him and that glass when he’s using that expression.

