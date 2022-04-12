Prince Charles Once Wrote Jimmy Savile For Advice Following Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Scandal

During Prince Charles‘ time of need, who did he turn to for help? Shocking letters prove he sought the council of Jimmy Savile, a British entertainer more famous in death for being a pedophile. Here’s what happened.

Who Is Jimmy Savile?

A man known ubiquitously in the United Kingdom, Jimmy Savile was a beloved figure for generations of Brits. He was an entertainer and personality immediately recognizable for his platinum hair and bizarre outfits. For decades, he starred on Jim’ll Fix It, where he granted wishes primarily for sick children. When he died in 2011, the commonwealth mourned and statues went up.

In a truly sickening bombshell, it turned out Savile was a pedophile. He used his status as a children’s entertainer to get access to vulnerable people and used his star power to cover everything up. The police were notified of over 500 incidents of sexual abuse. Savile is now known as one of Britain’s most notorious sex offenders in history.

Friend Of The Royal Family

While there were rumors and police inquiries in Savile’s lifetime, the truth of his crimes would not be widely known until after his death. In life, he was a beloved figure across Britain busy raising about $60 million for various charities. He had many fans in the royal family.

The new Netflix documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story reveals Charles sought Savile’s council for PR purposes. The heir apparently hand-wrote letters to Savile asking for help dealing with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. This is even more disgusting in hindsight knowing what Andrew stands accused of.

Charles thought the royal family could leech some of Savile’s popularity amidst a series of public relations issues. He wanted Savile to contact Ferguson, writing “I feel she could do with some of your straightforward common sense!” It’s unclear what scandal Charles was writing about, but Ferguson spent most of the late eighties and early nineties garnering tons of tabloid attention. Mostly she was attacked for her weight, but her divorce in 1991 caused even more bad press.

Another Friend Of Savile

Charles was not the only royal infatuated with Savile’s charms. Princess Diana is on tape discussing private conversations with Savile. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher nominated him to be knighted.

The documentary does not suggest any of these folks had any knowledge of what Savile was doing. Instead, the documentary wants to show how sexual abusers groom and charm more than just their targets. The royal family unwittingly became pawns in Savile’s sick game.

