Prince Andrew stands accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre. He’s currently considered to be disgraced and has refused to cooperate with American authorities. To counteract this federal suit, his lawyers are now throwing some wild accusations at Guiffre herself.

Prince Andrew’s Ugly Court Case Gets Even Uglier

Giuffre is pressing charges against Andrew for rape. She claims Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions, including once at the behest of Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew’s remained very quiet amid the allegations, and seldom even leaves his house. His family wants nothing to do with him, and he’ll probably never be able to return to royal duties. His connection to the pedophilia ring has left him alone in his mansion.

After avoiding This week, Andrew’s lawyers unveiled their defense against Andrew’s allegations. In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, his lawyers are accusing Giuffre of the same crimes Epstein stood accused of: they’re claiming she was in charge of a pedophilic prostitution ring.

An Alleged Queenpin

The legal filing states Giuffre was “involved [in] the willful recruitment and trafficking of young girls for sexual abuse.” An ex-boyfriend of Giuffre said, “She’d have like nine or 10 girls she used to bring to [Andrew].” A friend of another ex says Giuffre once asked her for “any girls who are kind of slutty.” Why Andrew would remain silent about this until now is anyone’s guess.

The lawyers are clearly attempting to disparage Giuffre’s reputation with these claims. It’s worth noting that Andrew has been photographed with Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, so he cannot deny not knowing these folks. If these ex-boyfriends are to be believed, then it’s implied that Andrew was still engaging in pedophilic acts, just with people under Giuffre’s charge.

Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing. The motion also accuses Giuffre of seeking a “payday” at Andrew’s expense, and it cites a newspaper calling her a “money-hungry sex kitten.” It’s exceedingly unlikely that these accusations could get Andrew back in the good graces of his family.

This Could Backfire

British lawyers tell The Guardian that this gambit could severely backfire. “The problem, of course, is that he’s now embarked on a route towards a case.” Andrew’s attempt to explain himself could invite courts to look into this when what he should really want is for the case to be dropped.”

The lawyer continued, “he wants to make clear that he’s not responsible but his only way of doing that is in the court hearing. And if he does that, he has to get into what he actually did with her.”

Another solicitor cut through the narrative: “This looks like putting up a smokescreen to tarnish her [Giuffre’s] reputation but it has no legal relevance whatsoever. Whether or not she was complicit in assisting Epstein with his child abuse is neither here nor there when you consider the allegations against Prince Andrew.”

This is right on the money: it’s possible both Andrew and Giuffre are telling the truth here, and that wouldn’t change the severity of the accusations in the least. This is a really ugly story that just gets uglier by the day.