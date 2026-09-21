Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford, Dies at Rehab Facility

Presley Gerber, the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. He was the brother of model/actress Kaia Gerber.

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TMZ was the first to report on his death. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died on September 20 at a rehab facility.

A rep for the family confirmed Presley’s death to the outlet. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the rep said.

People shared more information about Presley’s death. Per records obtained by the outlet, a call was dispatched to Santa Monica police at 9:35 a.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest. Another dispatch revealed that first responders were responding to an overdose.

Santa Monica Police released a statement on September 21 saying that officers found Gerber dead when they arrived at the facility.

Detectives “are investigating the death as a suspected overdose,” the statement says. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing.”

The Medical Examiner’s office shared a separate statement saying they were in “the early stages of investigating” his death. They say “limited information is currently available.”

While an autopsy was performed on September 21, “the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the statement said.

“Due to the ongoing death investigation, the [Department of the Medical Examiner] cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”