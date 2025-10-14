president-trump-slams-time-magazine-for-unflattering-cover-photo

Not one to hold back his true thoughts, President Trump slammed Time Magazine for using an unflattering photo of him for its latest cover.

The publication celebrated Trump’s brokered peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians following a two-year war in the Gaza Strip. The deal included the release of the remaining hostages from the Nova Mustic Festival massacre on October 7, 2023.

“The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release,” Time stated. “The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

The Time cover features a photo of President Trump from below, with the sun shining above him.

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle… pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025

Instead of focusing on the latest peace deal milestone, President Trump criticized the photo chosen by Time.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me,” Trump pointed out in a Truth Social post. “But the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

“Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles,” the world leader continued. “But this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

Time Cover Story Highlights How President Trump Believes His “Art of the Deal’ Mantra Can ‘Solve Anything’

Inside its latest edition, Time highlights how President Trump thinks his well-known mantra, “art of the deal,” can “solve anything.” This includes the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

“It was his creed in business, then in politics: the conviction that every conflict, no matter how intractable, can be negotiated into submission,” Time states. “The deal could become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term—fulfilling his campaign vow to stop a war that has killed tens of thousands, while returning Israeli captives to their families and beginning the arduous work of rebuilding Gaza. It could also mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

The publication further shared, “If the peace holds, the region could enter a new era defined less by conflict than by the possibility of transformation, including the rebuilding of a post-Hamas Gaza and the normalization of Israeli relations with Saudi Arabia.”

On Oct. 13, the last 20 living Israeli hostages were returned. So far, only four of the 28 bodies of Israeli hostages have been released. Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees were also released.

Speaking about the deal, President Trump said, “It took us 3,000 years to get to this point.”

He then noted that the deal was only the first step towards wider peace.