President Trump Rants About ‘Trophy Wives’ During West Point Graduation Commencement Speech

In an unusual pivot, President Donald Trump ranted about “trophy wives” during his speech at West Point’s 2025 graduation commencement over the weekend.

While on stage, the world leader referred to real estate developer William Levitt, who did not graduate from West Point nor serve in the U.S. Army. Levitt did serve in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945. He died in 1994.

“He was great at what he did,” Trump said about Levitt. “You see him all over the country, still Levittowns. This was a long time ago, but he was a first of the really, really big home builders, and he became very rich, a very rich man, and then he decided to sell.”

“And he sold his company, and he had nothing to do,” the president continued. “He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife. Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say.a trophy wife. It didn’t work out too well, but it doesn’t – that doesn’t work out too well.”

Trump then declared in his West Point commencement speech, “I must tell ya. A lot of trophy wives.”

Trump also spoke about South African professional golfer Gary Player.

“To be really successful, you’re always going to have to work hard,” he explained to the 2025 West Point graduates. “An example is a great athlete, Gary Player, great golfer. He wasn’t as big as the other men that were playing against him. Great, big, strong guys. Gary was a smaller guy.”

“He’s a friend of mine, he gets a little angry at people,” Trump continued. “He hits the ball just this far. He said, ‘I hit the ball further than them. Why am I small?’ But he worked very, very hard. He was always doing exercise. He was always – he was well ahead of his time.”

Trump then added, “He never stopped.”

President Trump Claimed in His West Point Commencement Speech that He ‘Liberated’ U.S. Troops From ‘Divisive and Demeaning Political Training’

Along with highlighting Levitt and Player’s successes, Donald Trump spoke about his achievements as a world leader.

During his West Point commencement speech, Trump told the graduates and their loved ones that he “liberated” troops from “divisive and demeaning political training.”

Trump declared there will be “no more critical race theory or transgender for everybody.”

“The job of the U.S. Armed Forces is not to host drag shows to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun,” he explained. “The military’s job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America, anywhere, anytime, and any place.”

President Trump also praised his administration for its crackdown on immigration. “Our country was invaded for the last four years, and they’ve allowed people to come into our country that shouldn’t, they shouldn’t be here,” he continued. “We’re getting them out and bringing them back where they came from.”

He then added, “Hopefully, the courts will allow us to continue. You know, we had the greatest election victory. This was November 5. We won the popular vote by millions of votes.”

Donald Trump is serving his second term as president after beating former Vice President Kamal Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Trump secured 77,302,580 (49.7%) votes, while Harris received 75,017,613 (48.3%). Harris stepped in to run for president after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.