president-trump-makes-pearl-harbor-remark-while-meeting-with-japanese-prime-minister

President Trump invoked Japan’s infamous 1941 attack on the US Navy’s Pearl Harbor base during his first meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

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The remark was made while both world leaders were sitting in the Oval Office late last week. When asked by a Japanese reporter why the US didn’t inform allies about the attacks on Iran in late February, Trump said it was all about maintaining the element of surprise.

Trump then justified his stance by reminding everyone about the Pearl Harbor attack. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” he said. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

The Japanese military attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, killing more than 2,400 US military personnel. The US entered World War II not long after.

Appearing to draw a deep breath, Takachi leaned back into her seat.

Trump then continued the discussion, stating that the surprise attack on Iran helped the US. He pointed out that it “knocked out 50% of what we anticipated” in the Middle Eastern country within the first two days of the conflict.

Also during the meeting, Trump praised Japan for “stepping up” to assist efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, “unlike NATO.”

Japan was among six countries pledging to “contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.”

NATO allies Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands also made the same pledge.

Following the Oval Office incident, Bill Mah spoke out in defense of President Trump’s Pearl Harbor comment.

During the latest episode of his HBO show Real Time, Maher stated, “Is it right to say that? No, but if Shane Gillis said it, you’d laugh.”

However, Maher went on to criticize Trump’s handling of the conflict with Iran. He wpointed out how the situaiton is impacting the US.

“The Pentagon said this week they need $200 billion to fight this war. What happened to the trillion we give them every year?” Maher asked. “What’s that, just couch money?”

He then pointed out, “A month ago, gas prices, the average in America was $2.93. Here it is a month later, and it’s almost exactly a dollar higher, almost $3.93. Trump said today that would never happen if I was president…. He said to an aide today ‘Check the lawn, see if Elon left any of those Teslas.”