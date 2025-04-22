president-trump-orders-flags-to-be-flown-at-half-staff-to-honor-pope-francis

Shortly after the news broke about Pope Francis’ passing, US President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the late leader of the Catholic Church.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on the White House’s website, President Trump wrote, “As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flags of the United States shall be flow at half-staff at the White House and upon all public building and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Terrorities and possession until sunset, on the day of interment.”

President Trump further stated he directed the flags to be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad. This includes all military facilities, naval vessels, and stations.

Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on Apr. 26 in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis Died in the Early Hours of Apr. 21 at 88 Years Old

Pope Francis passed away in the early hours of Apr. 21 at the age of 88. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news.

“Dear brothers and sisters,” he said. “It is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Cardinal Farrell also shared, “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

He then added, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Pope Francis has been the head of the Catholic Church since 2013. He was ordained in 1969. He became a cardinal in 2001. His papacy began following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Pope Francis was previously hospitalized with a lung infection earlier this year.