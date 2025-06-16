President Trump Said He ‘May’ Call ‘Incompetent’ Minnesota Governor Tim Walz After One of the State’s Lawmakers Died in Politically Driven Assassination

Following the terrifying, politically driven attacks on two Minnesota lawmakers, President Trump stated he “may” call the state’s “incompetent” governor, Tim Walz.

While speaking to ABC News’ Rachel Scott, President Trump condemned the violence, but then called Walz a “terrible governor” and “grossly incompetent.”

“Well, it’s a terrible thing,’ he said about the situation. I think he’s a terrible governor. I think he’s a grossly incompetent person.”

President Trump then said he “may, may” call Tim Walz, as well as “other people.”

During the early hours of Saturday, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and state representative Jennifer Hortman, as well as their spouses, were attacked by suspect Vance Boelter, who impersonated a police officer. Both lawmakers were Democrats.

The Hoffmans survived the shooting. The senator’s wife, Yvette Hoffman, revealed that she was hit eight times while the senator himself was shot nine times. She also said the lawmaker has endured multiple surgeries already.

Unfortunately, Hortman and her husband succumbed to their injuries.

Boelter was apprehended on Sunday. He is now facing first-degree murder charges. He left a manifesto that listed Democratic lawmakers he was targeting. Federal charges are expected, with Boelter scheduled to appear in federal court on additional charges.

Boelter was previously appointed as a private sector representative to the Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Council by former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton. He served until 2019 and was appointed by the current Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as a business member to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. His term ended in January of 2023.



President Trump Previously Spoke Out About the Violent Attacks on the Minnesota Lawmakers

In a statement on his Truth Social, President Trump spoke out against the violent attacks on the Minnesota lawmakers.

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers,” the statement reads. “Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

He then stated, “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

A source stated Walz has been in contact with Vice President JD Vance.

“The Governor expressed appreciation for the ongoing coordination between federal law enforcement and Minnesota public safety officials,” the insider shared.





