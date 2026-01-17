President Trump Says the U.S. ‘Shouldn’t’ Have Midterm Elections After Threatening to Invoke the Insurrection Act

Following his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota amid tension between ICE agents and civilians, President Trump seemingly dismissed the idea of the U.S. holding midterm elections later this year.

During a recent interview with Reuters, the world leader stated that presidents don’t normally win in midterms.

“In some deep psychological thing,” he explained. “But when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms.”

He then declared, “When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”

President Trump made his Insurrection Act threat earlier this week through his Truth Social platform.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT,” he wrote. “Which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.”

Protests and altercations started after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Minneapolis resident Renee Good.

The White House and Department of Homeland Security defended Ross by claiming Good had attempted to hit him with her vehicle. However, some videos show that instead of trying to hit Ross, Good appeared to be turning her wheel to leave the scene after another ICE agent yelled at her while trying to open her car door.

Officials later claimed the ICE agent had internal bleeding due to the incident.

The White House Responds to President Trump’s U.S. Midterm Election Remark

Not long after President Trump’s U.S. midterm election remark went viral, the White House spoke out about the statement.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the president was “speaking facetiously” when he said the U.S. shouldn’t have mid-term elections.

A reporter then asked Leavitt, “Americans for generations have fought and died for democracy. Are you saying the president finds the idea of canceling elections funny?”

To which Leavitt replied, “Were you in the room? Only someone like you would take that so seriously.”

President Trump previously showed some concern about the upcoming midterm elections. He went as far as telling Republicans earlier this month that he would be impeached if they didn’t win.

“You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms,” he said. “It’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”

During an October 2025 interview with OAN, Trump admitted to not being hopeful about the Republicans’ 2026 midterm election odds.

“The one thing that I worry about is that, if you look over many, many years, I don’t have the numbers, but the person that wins the presidency always seems to lose the midterms,” he said.

The 2026 mid-term elections will be held on November 3.



