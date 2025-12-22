President Trump Announces High School Sporting Event ‘Patriot Games’ As Part of the United States’ 250th Birthday Celebration

As part of the United States’ 250th birthday celebration, President Trump announced the country will hold its first-ever Patriot Games.

According to CNN, the Patriot Games will be hosted by a new subsidiary, Freedom250, and will take place at the White House. It will be a competition for high school athletes from across the county.

“In the fall, we will host the first-ever Patriot Games,” Trump announced. “An unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes.”

Trump said one young man and one young woman from each state and territory would participate. “But I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports,” he stated. “You’re not going to see that. You’ll see everything but that.”

Along with the Patriot Games, the White House is planning to host its first UFC event next summer.

“On Flag Day, we will have a one-of-a-kind UFC event here at the White House,” Trump shared. “It’ll be the greatest champion fighters in the world, all fighting that same night. The great Dana White is hosting, and it’s going to be something special.”

Democrats Compare President Trump’s Patriot Games to ‘The Hunger Games’ in Hilarious Social Media Post

Following the news that the White House is planning to host the Patriot Games, the Democrats took to social media to mock the event by comparing it to Susanne Collins’ The Hunger Games.

While quoting the book, the Democrats wrote as they shared the news. “And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage, and sacrifice.”

California Governor and key Trump critic, Gavin Newsom, also took to social media to mock the event. “May the odds be ever in your favor,” he said, quoting the book series’ famous line.

The Hunger Games is a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve districts of a dystopian society known as Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death.

The book series follows Katniss Everdeen, a girl from District 12 who shocks Panem by volunteering for the games after her younger sister was picked. Her participation sparks an uprising among the Districts that later leads to a revolution. It also leads to the fall of Panem’s ruthless leader, President Snow.