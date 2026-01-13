President Trump Claims Having ‘Ownership’ of Greenland Is ‘Psychologically Important’ for Him

Continuing to push for the US to gain control over Greenland, President Trump claims that taking over the Danish territory is “psychologically important” to him.

During his recent interview with The New York Times, Trump said he wouldn’t be comfortable until the US took Greenland.

When asked why “ownership” over Greenland is so important, President Trump said, “Because that’s what I feel is psychologically needed for success. I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can’t do, whether you’re talking about a lease or a treaty.”

He further pointed out, “Ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document, that you can have a base.”

Katie Roger, a White House correspondent, asked, “Psychologically important to you or to the United States?”

To which Trump answered, “Psychologically important for me. Now, maybe another president would feel differently, but so far I’ve been right about everything.”

Since taking the Oval Office for his second term, President Trump has had his eyes set on taking over Greenland. However, he continues to receive pushback not only from Denmark but also from other countries in the NATO alliance.

President Trump Said He Isn’t Opposed of Using Nuclear Force If He ‘Needed It’

Meanwhile, President Trump also said he has considered using nuclear force to take over Greenland and the Arctic. However, he admitted that such action “might” upset NATO.

He also spoke to reporters last week about the importance of taking over Greenland.

“We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not,” he said on Jan. 9. “Because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland.”

He then added, “And we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made it clear where Denmark stands on the situation, declaring in a recent Facebook post, “The United States and Europe are rooted in the idea of freedom. We should never compromise on this. Disagreements and conflicts between the United States and Europe only benefit our adversaries. They weaken us and strengthen them.”

She then wrote, “Denmark is a loyal and strong ally. We are in the midst of a significant rearmament, and we are ready to defend our values — wherever it is necessary — also in the Arctic. We believe in international law and in peoples’ right to self-determination. That’s why we uphold the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and territorial integrity.”