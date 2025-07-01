President Trump Reignites Feud With Elon Musk Over the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Weeks after their initial fallout, President Trump reignites his feud with former supporter Elon Musk over the “Big Beautiful Bill” criticism.

Videos by Suggest

As the U.S. Senate continued to debate the bill, Musk took to X to give a clear message to those who voted “Yes.”

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country,” Musk stated. “The PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Musk then slammed the politicians in the Freedom Caucus who voted in favor of the bill. “How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?”

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their heads in shame!” he continued. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Responding to Elon Musk’s criticism, President Trump told reporters his administration is considering deporting the billionaire back to his native South Africa.

“We’ll have to take a look,” Trump stated, per USA Today. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

President Trump Calls Out All of the Electric Vehicle Subsidies Elon Musk Receives

Just after midnight on July 1, President Trump took to Truth Social to continue pushing the narrative that Elon Musk is upset about the electric vehicle (EV) subsidies being removed through the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Elon may get more subsidies than any human being in history, by far,” he wrote. “And without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back to South Africa.”

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” Trump continued. “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Elon Musk responded to President Trump on X less than an hour later. “I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now,” he declared.

President Trump previously took executive action to end the “electric vehicle candidate.” When Musk began criticizing the “Big Beautiful Bill” publicly, Trump said it all had to do with the subsidies.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate,” he stated. “It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one.”

“Elon is very upset that the EV mandate is going to be terminated,” he added.

A Washington Post analysis revealed that Musk and his businesses have received approximately $38 million in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits.