President Trump to Designate Antifa as a ‘Major Terrorist Organization’

Continuing his crackdown on “far left violence,” President Trump announced plans to designate Antifa as a “major terrorist organization.”

In a Sept. 17 post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Antifa (which is short for anti-fascism) is a decentralized, leaderless movement that opposes fascism. The movement first gained traction following the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Antifa mainly focuses on countering right-wing extremists both online and in person. Those who support the movement often appear at protests.

President Trump Recently Accused Antifa Participants Of Being ‘Professional Agitators’ Of His Administration’s Immigration Policies

Earlier this week, President Trump made it clear where he stood with the Antifa movement. He accused Antifa participants of being “professional agitators” towards his administration’s immigration policies.

“Antifa is terrible,” the world leader stated, per Fox News. “These aren’t protests; these are crimes that they’re doing. They’re throwing bricks at cars of the ICE and Border Patrol… They’re professional agitators… They should be put in jail. What they’re doing to this country is really subversive.”

This isn’t the first time that President Trump has announced his plans to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. During his first term, the world leader accused the movement of being responsible for the violence during the George Floyd protests in May 2020.

Former Attorney General William Barr sided with President Trump at the time, stating that the Justice Department was going to take aim at “apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and engaged in violations of federal law.”

To identify the “criminal organizers and instigators,” Barr had federal law enforcement officials utilize the existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces.

“Preventing reconciliation and driving us apart is the goal of these radical groups, and we cannot let them succeed,” Barr then added. “The violence instigated and carried out by antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”