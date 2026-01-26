president-trump-questions-climate-change-concerns-before-winter-storm-hits-multiple-states

Days before Snow Storm Fern hit more than a dozen of states, President Trump questioned the scientific consensus on climate change.

In a post on Truth Social, the world leader seemingly implied that scientists are wrong that the planet is getting warmer. “Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before,” he wrote. “Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???”

Christopher Callahan, a professor of climate science at Indiana University Bloomington, quickly responded to President Trump’s climate change remark.

“As a proud ‘environmental insurrectionist,’ it’s frustrating to have to explain this every winter,” Callahan stated. “The Earth still has seasons, and we’re going to have winter weather no matter what happens with climate change.”

Callahan further explained that the Earth is tilted on its axis, which is why there are seasons, even amid concerns about climate change.

“Because climate change is ultimately a longer-term phenomenon, you can have blips around that trend,” he continued. “You can have ups and downs around a longer-term increase in temperature. So it’s totally reasonable for us to still have individual storms or individual weather events even though, overall, the planet’s climate is warming.”

The winter storm was predicted to span 2,000 miles, from Texas to New England.

President Trump Previously Referred to Climate Change As the ‘Greatest Con Job’

President Trump’s latest climate change remarks come just months after calling the weather phenomenon the “greatest con job.”

While speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Trump declared, “This ‘climate change,’ it’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion. All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong.”

He then stated, “They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Adelle Thomas, a climate scientist, responded to Trump’s skepticism about climate change. “Millions of people around the world can already testify to the devastation that climate change has brought to their lives. The evidence is not abstract. It is lived. It is deadly, and it demands urgent action.”