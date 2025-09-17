President Trump Reveals How Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Has Impacted His Youngest Son Barron

As many Americans continue to grieve over Charlie Kirk’s shocking death, President Trump reveals how the event has impacted his youngest son, Barron.

Videos by Suggest

During his recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump stated that Barron was “very hurt” by Kirk’s assassination.

“He was very hurt when he saw this,” the world leader said about his youngest son. “But I mean, everybody was.”

Trump also recalled Barron asking to meet the Turning Point USA founder.

“Barron came to me and he said, ‘Dad, I’d like to meet somebody that you know — Charlie Kirk,'” the President explained. “I thought he was going to say, I want to meet King Charles or something.”

Trump then shared that he arranged the meeting between Barron and Kirk. The duo enjoyed a lunch together.

“He came back. He said, ‘That guy’s great, Dad,'” Trump said. “Charlie had a magic over the kids, and large numbers of them, and very diverse, Black, white. I mean, everybody, the young women and boys, and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Barron, who previously lived in New York City to attend New York University’s Stern School of Business, has moved to the White House. He is now enrolled at New York University’s Washington, DC campus.

Kirk was fatally shot while debating college students at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. Trump was the first to publicly confirm Kirk’s death hours after the shooting. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody on Thursday.

President Trump’s Sons, Don Jr and Eric, Spoke out About Charlie Kirk’s Death

President Trump’s other sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have also spoken out about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Don Jr. spoke out about Kirk’s death while appearing during the Friday episode of The Story. He accused the “radical left” of being responsible for the event.

“When you look at the vilification of Charlie that I’m seeing every day since then, the celebration of his assassination in cold blood in front of his wife and young children. It’s truly disgusting,” he said.

“What was Charlie’s real crime? He spoke truth,” Don Jr. continued. “Every day, he platformed his biggest detractors. He gave the people who hated him the most an opportunity to argue their standpoint.”

Don Jr further stated that Kirk was a “threat” to the left because he was “effective in taking their narrative and destroying it.”

Meanwhile, Eric agreed with his older by stating that bullets are “only flying one way” in America.

“Listen, there’s fringe on both sides, 100%, but like, I don’t know,” he said while appearing on the Will Cain Country podcast.

He also said, “These people have tried to do everything they could to take us out of the game.”