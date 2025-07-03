President Trump Tours ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detention Center in the Florida Everglades

As part of his goals to deport as many undocumented immigrants as possible, President Trump has instructed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to open “Alligator Alcatraz,” an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in the Florida Everglades.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Hill, Alligator Alcatraz is a remote facility situated in swampland, surrounded by alligators, snakes, and other water predators.

“It’s known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ which is very appropriate,” he told reporters. “Because I looked outside and it’s not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon. We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland and the only way out is, really, deportation.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who was with President Trump during the Alligator Alcatraz tour, shared more details about the center in a video he posted on X (formerly Twitter) last month.

“People get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons,” he said. “Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.”

Alligator Alcatraz is said to be able to house up to 5,0000 detainees. It will cost approximately $450 million a year to run.

Alligator Alcatraz Floods Following President Trump’s Tour

Although it opened right after President Trump’s visit, Alligator Alcatraz has already experienced some flooding.

Newsweek reports that following Trump’s departure, the area where the detention center is was hit with a storm that caused about an inch and a half of rainfall. These estimates are from the National Weather Service in Miami.

Florida Capitol Correspondent Jason Delgado shared videos of the facility having noticeable water issues as the storm blew through.

“A good lil storm passed over us here at ‘Alligator Alcatraz,'” Delgado wrote. “Here’s what it looks [and] sounds like inside one of these tents.”

A good lil storm passed over us here at 'Alligator Alcatraz.’



Here's what it looks & sounds like inside one of these tents.



The state says the sites here are rated to withstand a category two hurricane (~120mph winds). pic.twitter.com/6SyY1hAvkK — Jason Delgado (@JasonDelgadoX) July 1, 2025

Delgato then wrote, “The state says the sites here are rated to withstand a category two hurricane (~120mph winds).”

He then shared a statement by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The organization stated it has taken action to address the water leaks at Alligator Alcatraz.

“Overnight, the vendors went back and tightened any seams at the base of the structures that allowed water intrusion during the heavy storm,” Stephanie Harman, FDEM Communications, stated. “Which was minimal.”