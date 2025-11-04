President George W. Bush Releases Statement Following the Passing of Vice President Dick Cheney

President George W. Bush has released a statement following the news that Vice President Dick Cheney passed away.

Videos by Suggest

In his statement, Bush called the death of Cheney a “loss to the nation and sorrow to his friends.”

“Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was,” the former world leader wrote. “History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation – a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held.”

George W. Bush then reflected on Dick Cheney’s rise in politics, from being a young White House aide to Chief of Staff, to Congressman, to Secretary of Defense, and then finally the 46th Vice President of the United States.

“I asked him to join my ticket in 2000 after first enlisting him to help me find the best running mate,” Bush continued. “In our long discussions about the qualities a vice president should have – deep experience, mature judgment, character, loyalty – I realized that Dick Cheney was the one I needed. I’m still grateful that he was at my side for the eight years that followed.”

While describing Cheney, Bush said the late politician was a “calm and steady presence” in the White House amid “great national challenges.”

“I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel, and he never failed to give his best,” Bush recalled. “He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people. For those two terms in office, and throughout his remarkable career, Dick Cheney’s service always reflected credit on the country he loved.⁣”

President George W. Bush Praises Vice President Dick Cheney For His Love For America

Continuing to speak about the late Dick Cheney, George W. Bush also praised him for his love of America.

“Dick’s love for America was second only to his family,” Bush wrote. “Laura and I have shared our deepest sympathies with Vice President Cheney’s wife Lynne and their daughters and grandchildren of whom he was so deeply proud.”

He then added, “We are praying for Lynne, Liz, Mary, and the Cheney family as they honor a great man.⁣”

Cheney passed away in the early hours of Nov. 4 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. He was 84 years old.