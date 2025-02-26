Pregnant Actress Angy Morad Has Died, Cause of Death Released

Actress and former Miss Asia World, Angy Morad, has tragically passed away at the age of 33 while pregnant with her second child.

Morad, best known for her roles in Syrian TV dramas, was admitted to intensive care in late January. Sadly, she passed away from the viral infection on Sunday, February 9, according to the Mirror.

Concerns about Morad’s health first arose on January 25, when the actress took to Facebook, writing, “I am dying, forgive me.”

Her condition reportedly deteriorated during pregnancy, resulting in severe lung complications.

“Angy is in a difficult situation between life and death. Please pray for her,” her husband wrote in a January 26th Facebook post.

Angy Morad’s Mother Confirms Her Death

Her mother later took to Facebook to confirm the heartbreaking news of her daughter’s passing. “May God have mercy on you, my daughter,” she wrote, per the Mirror.

Tragically, Morad’s newborn reportedly passed away shortly after birth.

“I cry to my wife, my lover, my life partner, who left me heartbroken after her departure,” Morad’s husband said following her death. “I am comforted to think that you have become the eye of the Merciful and of his mercy. May God have mercy on you and reunite me with you in his paradise. We belong to God and to him we return.”

Angy Morad Started as a Child Actress

Born in Damascus, Syria, in 1992, Morad launched her acting career in 2007 after graduating from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts. She gained widespread recognition for her performances in acclaimed Syrian dramas such as Baqaa Daw 13 and Al-Gharib.

In 2017, she earned the title of Miss World Asia. After stepping away from the spotlight in 2020, Morad made a highly anticipated return to the screen earlier this year with the series Souq Al Haramia, which premiered on January 19.

Morad is survived by her husband and their first child, a daughter.