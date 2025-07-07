Powerlifting Influencer Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges A Year After Allegedly Hacking Ex-Boyfriend’s Computer

A popular powerlifting influencer, Stefanie Cohen Magarici, known as Dr. Stefi Cohen, was arrested for domestic violence. This comes a year after she allegedly hacked her ex-boyfriend’s computer and leaked nude photos of his new partner.

According to TMZ, Cohen was arrested on Wednesday, July 2, on a domestic violence battery charge. No further details have been revealed at this point, other than that the Venezuela-born influencer was arrested in Miami, Florida.

This latest arrest comes over a year after Stefi Cohen was arrested on sexual cyberharassment charges.

Hacking Ex’s Computer, Leaking Pictures

An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News alleges that Cohen hacked her ex-boyfriend’s computer and shared private nude pictures of his new partner online as a form of humiliation.

The incident occurred on November 15, 2023, when the ex-boyfriend and a woman arrived at the Miami-Dade Police Department. There, the couple claimed that Cohen had guessed “commonly used passwords” to log into the man’s iCloud account. As a result, she gained access to sexually explicit photos of the woman.

Then, Cohen allegedly shared the photos online in several group chats.

The woman claimed in the affidavit that Cohen informed her of the leak. Cohen allegedly told her that she intended to expose and humiliate her.

Months after the initial report, on April 16, 2024, the couple once again returned to the Miami-Dade Police Department to provide additional details. They alleged that Cohen, after finding out about their relationship in March 2022, had hacked her ex’s laptop and shared the photos online.

By allegedly sharing the photos, Cohen had exposed them “maliciously and with the intent to cause emotional distress,” as per the affidavit.

Cohen Arrested

As a result, police arrested Cohen in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. On May 28, 2024, police approached her while she walked on the street.

However, after being told she was under arrest, she allegedly didn’t comply and began walking away from the arresting officer. An arrest report further alleged that Cohen began to physically resist her arrest.

According to the New York Post, Stefi Cohen was charged with unauthorized access to a computer, sexual cyberharassment, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest without violence.

Currently, Stefi Cohen’s Instagram account, which has more than 1 million followers, is private.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.