Popular Singer Falls Ill, Cancels Concert to Seek ‘Medical Care’

Rag’n’Bone Man canceled his show in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Tuesday due to illness, just hours before the English singer was set to perform.

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Rory Graham, is currently receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed illness as he works towards a swift recovery.

“Show cancellation today,” a statement from the singer read on Instagram. “We’re deeply sorry to let you know that today’s concert in Kaunas has been cancelled. Rag’n’Bone Man has unfortunately fallen ill.”

Singer Rag’n’Bone Man in 2020. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

“He is currently seeking medical care, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” the statement continued.

“We know many of you were looking forward to the show and may have travelled or made special plans. We truly appreciate your understanding at this time. Rory will be so upset to have to cancel this show and will be working hard to schedule a show in Lithuania soon.”

The statement also advised fans to contact their specific ticket distributor to request a refund.

On Wednesday, Rag’n’Bone Man shared a photo on Instagram from a hospital bed in Lithuania, revealing that he was “stuck” there.

The “Human” singer didn’t reveal why he was admitted. However, he apologized to fans for missing the show, saying he would have preferred to perform.

“Being stuck in hospital in Lithuania was not on my list of s**t to do before you die!” he wrote alongside the candid snapshots.

“Anyone watching anything good? I’ve got lots of time to kill. Sorry to anyone that had tickets to my shows. Trust me I’d rather be on stage!” he added.

The singer’s fans quickly shared support and movie recommendations, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“London’s spiders web documentary on YouTube is an interesting watch, speedy recovery bro,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “I love all the Dexter series now watching Dexter Resurrected, Dept Q, Yellowstone, 1923, and 1883,” another TV-loving fan added.

“Oh bless you, I hope you’re feeling better, and it’s nothing too serious. Rest up and get well soon,” a third fan chimed in.

The musician is on tour, with a performance in Poland this week and one in Cardiff at the end of the month.