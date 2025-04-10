Popular Radio Host Dies in Car Accident: Fundraiser Launched for El Potrillo’s Family

Alejandro Castillo Andrade, widely known as El Potrillo and the founder of the radio station La Chula 97.5, tragically lost his life in a car accident.

Andrade has been confirmed as the victim of the car accident that occurred on Saturday, March 29, in Calera, Alabama, per local outlet the Shelby County Reporter.

The Calera Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit, the Shelby County Traffic Homicide Task Force, and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the incident. The victim’s identity was initially withheld to allow authorities time to notify the next of kin. On Monday, March 31, Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as 36-year-old Castillo of Montevallo.

Meanwhile, La Chula 975 officially announced Castillo’s passing in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, our founder of this station, La Chula 97.5 Lic., Alejandro Castillo Andrade better known as ‘EL Potrillo’ has died in a car accident,” La Chula 97.5’s post, written in Spanish, reads.

“For the moment, we do not have the complete Information to share with you. We ask for understanding and respect for the family. It’s difficult times that we’re processing with a lot of pain. We will be sharing more details for his funeral over the next few days.”

Castillo left behind a wife and two young daughters.

A GoFundMe Has Been Established for Alejandro “El Potrillo” Castillo Andrade

A family friend has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Castillo’s wife following the tragic crash. As of now, the fundraiser has garnered over $28,000 toward its $35,000 goal.

“Due to his sudden passing, I’m creating this GoFundMe. I would like for his wife to have some time to grieve before having to make some tough decisions,” GoFundMe post reads. “They have two beautiful young daughters who now have to grow up without their father. I would also like Maritza not to have to worry about the funeral expenses. I ask that you please keep their family in your prayers. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”