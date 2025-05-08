Popular Musicians’ Joint Tour Canceled Over Health Concerns

Popular musicians Julien Baker and TORRES have canceled the rest of their Send A Prayer My Way joint tour due to health concerns.

The duo shared the unfortunate news in an Instagram post. “Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health,” the post reads. Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES ‘Send a Prayer My Way’ Tour has been canceled.

They then said, “This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding.”

The musicians further pointed out that the original point of purchase will provide refunds and ticketing information. “Thank you for continued support and compassion,” they added.

The Joint Tour Was Canceled Weeks After the Musicians Were Forced To Bail On Ohio University Event and Tennessee Festival

The tour’s cancellation comes a little over a month after Baker and Torres were forced to cancel a March 27 speaking engagement and performance at Ohio University.

They revealed at the time, “One of our key members sustained a concussion and will need to take the next few weeks to recover.”

They also canceled their appearance at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The music duo notably had tour stops planned in the summer. New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Dallas were among the cities where they would perform.

The musicians performed in Athens, Georgia, days before the joint tour was canceled. “Y’all have been so good to us on the road so far,” Baker shared on Instagram. “We’re having a blast and hope you are too.”