popular-mtv-show-canceled-after-46-seasons

A popular, long-running MTV show has been officially canceled after 46 seasons.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that the cast and crew of Ridiculousness were informed of the decision last week, with the current season set to be the show’s last.

Ridiculousness first premiered in 2011. Rob Dyrdek hosts it with Steelo Brim and Lauren “Lolo” Wood. It has more than 40 seasons and has over 900 episodes. “Rob Dyrdek shows us some of the funniest videos with two of his friends,” the show’s IMDb description reads.

The media outlet further pointed out that the MTV show went dark in July and was set to return in January. However, now MTV’s new plan is to air previously produced first-run episodes through 2026. No more original episodes will be produced.

Sources also revealed that MTV is currently working on reimaging itself for the future. It is now exploring fresh formats, different creative voices, and “refreshed” programming.

It was also reported that, despite being canceled, the MTV show will still air on the network. Select seasons will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The MTV Show’s Former Co-Host Left in 2023

Ridiculousness receiving the axe from MTV, comes just two years after former co-host Chanel West Coast departed from the show.

Following her Ridiculousness exit, Chanel revealed the reason behind her decision.

“I’ve been manifesting this since I was a little girl,” she said. “I have video clips when I was a kid, being like, ‘This is my TV show. It’s better than MTV and VH1.’ And I was saying that when I was eight, so we’ve really manifested where we are now.”

The show also celebrated the “personality, the laugh, and the presence” that Chanel had.

“While we’ll miss Chanel on this iconic red couch,” the Ridiculousness team shared. “We can’t wait to see all of the amazing things she has in store for this next stage of her artistic career.”