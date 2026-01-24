popular-influencer-lula-lahfah-dies-at-26

Lula Lahfah, a music artist and popular lifestyle and beauty influencer, has passed away.

The 26-year-old Indonesian social media star was found dead by security officers in a South Jakarta apartment on the evening of Jan. 23. According to Metro Jaya Police spokesperson Kombes Budi Hermanto, the discovery occurred in the Dharmawangsa neighborhood, as reported by CNN.

“Currently, South Jakarta Police Criminal Investigation Unit officers are still processing the crime scene (TKP) to investigate the incident and are coordinating with the family,” Hermanto explained.

Lahfah was known for sharing lifestyle and beauty content with her combined Instagram and TikTok following of over 3.3 million people. She first gained popularity by posting song covers to SoundCloud before eventually releasing several original tracks.

Lahfah had several health issues and, according to CNN, was hospitalized over New Year’s for physical discomfort.

Lula Lahfah Posted on Social Media Just Days Before Her Death

Lahfah remained active on social media, posting regularly until just days before her death. Her last posts on Instagram and TikTok were shared on Jan. 21.

Weird Genius, the music group of Lahfah’s boyfriend Reza Oktovian, canceled its Jan. 23 show hours before Lahfah’s death was announced. The group cited the “unfortunate news of one of our members,” stating he was “not currently in a prime condition and shape to be on the stage.”

“This situation is beyond our control, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the band explained in a statement on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the beloved influencer’s final Instagram post is filled with comments from mourning fans.

“Rest In Love Lula,” one top comment reads.