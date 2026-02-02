popular-dj-welcomes-her-second-child.

A fan-favorite DJ and electronic music producer just dropped her latest release… and this one’s a collaboration with her film director husband.

Videos by Suggest

On Nov. 10, Alison Wonderland announced that she had given birth to her second son, sharing the news with her fans on Instagram.

“Welcome to Earth, Ash West,” the DJ wrote alongside a sweet shot of her holding the newborn while in a hospital bed. “Baby bro is very chill & loves listening to anything electronic at 140bpm (almost a week old & kid already has taste). s/o to the drs, nurses, and the NICU for being awesome,” she added.

The Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer (born Alex Sholler) also shared a photo dump of her new life as a mom of two. The carousel included shots of the swaddled newborn, her hubby, horror film director Ti West, pushing her in a wheelchair, and the DJ taking a well-deserved selfie with the new baby in the background.

Wonderland and West also have a son, Max, who was born in the summer of 2023.

Alison Wonderland alongside her director husband, Ti West, and their first child, Max, in 2024. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The post’s comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from fellow electronic artists, including Anna Lunoe, TroyBoi, Slander, DJ Dave, Diplo, Mary Droppinz, and many more.

“AHHHH CONGRATS WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MOMENT AHHHHH!!!!!” one ecstatic onlooker wrote.

DJ Alison Wonderland Welcomed Her New Album Shortly After Her Second Child…

Meanwhile, it looks like the newborn had to share the spotlight pretty quickly. The DJ’s fourth studio album, Ghost World, dropped on Dec. 5… just as baby Ash was getting settled into his 140bpm lifestyle.

“I am in a completely different part of my life now,” she gushed to Billboard last August. “I met and married the love of my life and created another life, aka my baby Max. She added that she “really felt free sonically when making [her 2023 album Genesis, made using her Whyte Fang alias].“

Popular DJ Alison Wonderland really feeling herself during a performance in 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The artist realized wedded bliss and her growing family meant a new sound for her next album.

“I realized going back to my roots musically is the only way for this next Alison Wonderland album to feel genuine,” she continued. “I got rid of all the outside voices; I felt like I was letting people dictate my art and my voice.”