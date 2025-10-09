popular-boy-band-cancels-even-more-tour-dates

A beloved K-pop boy band has pulled out of some major upcoming shows, citing “local circumstances.”

Just 10 days after canceling two stops of their “THE BLAZE” world tour, THE BOYZ has now also canceled their shows in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, according to K-pop outlet Soompi.

On October 5, the boy band’s agency, ONE HUNDRED, announced the cancellation of the group’s concerts in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, originally set for October 18 and November 1.

“We would like to extend our deepest apologies to all fans who have been looking forward to ‘THE BOYZ <THE BLAZE> WORLD TOUR,’ the agency wrote, per Soompi.

“We regret to inform you that the concerts scheduled for October 18 in Kuala Lumpur and November 1 in Bangkok have been canceled due to local circumstances,” ONE Hundred added.

South Korean boy band THE BOYZ performs during a K-pop concert as part of the Seoul Spring Festa 2025 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on April 30, 2025. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

“For detailed information regarding refunds for each concert, please refer to the link. We once again sincerely apologize for the sudden news and the inconvenience this may have caused, and we kindly ask for your understanding,” the agency concluded.

The Boy Band’s Show Cancellations Follow Others From Last Month

On September 25, ONE HUNDRED announced that THE BOYZ’s concerts in Macau and Taipei had been canceled. Additionally, their “THE BLAZE” world tour, originally set to include more cities, will now conclude with the Jakarta stop on November 8.

The Boyz is a South Korean boy band formed by IST Entertainment, initially created exclusively by Cre.ker Entertainment before merging with the company formerly known as Play M Entertainment. Managed by One Hundred, the group debuted on December 6, 2017, with the lead single “Boy” from the extended play (EP) The First.

The group currently consists of ten members: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric. Originally a twelve-member group, Hwall left in October 2019, and Ju Haknyeon departed in June 2025.