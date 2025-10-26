Popular Animated Show Not Airing New Episode This Week

Television fans will have to wait another week to see a new Halloween episode from one of TV’s most popular animated shows.

Smiling Friends, the oddball comedy show that airs weekly on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block, is taking a week off from airing new episodes. That means that Season 3, Episode 4 will not air on Sunday.

Adult Swim will broadcast the installment on Nov. 2. While TV shows often schedule off-weeks to stretch out the release of new episodes or allow production to catch up, this delay is a bit odd. The episode seems to feature a Halloween-themed story, with the titular Smiling Friends’ office experiencing a power outage and Glep (Zach Hadel) becoming possessed.

Airing a scary episode after Halloween isn’t ideal. (Simpsons fans often complain when Fox moves the annual “Treehouse of Horror” episodes to November, for example.) However, Smiling Friends fans are used to out-of-season specials. Season 1’s “A Silly Halloween Special” aired in January 2022, and Season 2’s creepiest episode, “Erm, the Boss Finds Love?,” aired in May 2024.

In comparison, a Nov. 2 debut seems for the new episode, titled “Curse of the Green Halloween Witch,” is much more agreeable.

Smiling Friends airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, with the episodes becoming available via HBO Max on Monday mornings.