Popular 2000s Pop Singer Announces Passing Of a Family Member

Popular 2000s pop singer Michelle Branch announced earlier this week the passing of her dear father, David Branch.

In her latest post on Instagram, the “Thousand Miles” hitmaker paid tribute to her late father, stating that he passed away peacefully on Oct. 6 with her mother and his childhood best friend by his side.

“I feel completely untethered to the earth. Adrift,” she wrote. “I have known this day was coming, but nothing quite prepares you. There’s never enough time. He was only 71.”

Describing her father as the hero of her story, the 2000s pop singer shared that he was the smartest man she had ever known.

“He had the answers to everything,” she pointed out. “He believed in me strongly enough to let me drop out of high school at 15 to pursue music and encourage me to move to Los Angeles on my own at 16. I owe everything to him.”

Branch further shared that her father had been battling ALS for almost two years, calling the disease horrendous. “I wouldn’t wish [ALS] upon my worst enemy,” she wrote. “I am confident there will be a cure found in my lifetime.”

The 2000s Pop Singer Reveals Ways to Honor Her Late Father

Along with the tribute, Michelle Branch shared the ways her fans could honor her dear father.

“Go barter something for a case of beer. Change the lyrics to any popular song so they’re as inappropriate as possible. Go outside and really look at the stars. Pile in the car to go for an adventure – no destination planned. Drink a margarita. Plant fruit trees. Write smart a– letters to your local newspaper. Make conversation with a stranger. Watch Jeopardy (he’d get every question right).”

The list continued with, “Sneak into an air show. Explore an abandoned mine. Catch a fly ball at a baseball game. Sit on the porch and watch a storm roll in. Shoot cans with a 22. Make a baby laugh. Listen to Patsy Cline. Watch The Twilight Zone.”

The final way to honor her father: “Tell someone they’re full of s–.”

In her post, Branch shared sweet photos and videos of her father throughout the years.