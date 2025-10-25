Pop Star Says She’s Filing $4.5 Quadrillion Lawsuit

An internationally renowned pop star is hitting a high note of drama, reportedly trying to sue her former management’s CEO for a jaw-dropping sum.

South Korean singer Park Bom’s agency has since issued a public response to her claims.

Earlier this week, Bom, formerly of the recently reunited K-pop group 2NE1, posted on social media about a potential lawsuit against YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk.

The music management company manages Blackpink, one of the most successful female K-pop groups, and 2NE1.

According to Money Control, Bom posted a photo on Instagram of a sheet of paper that appeared to list her as the plaintiff and Hyun-suk as the defendant.

The document claimed she was suing Hyun-suk for a whopping 64.272 quadrillion won. For perspective, that’s about 25 times South Korea’s entire GDP, which sits at a humble 2.61 quadrillion won—or $1.87 trillion.

However, the document listed the figure as the perplexing string: ‘100,200,300,400,600,700,100,000,34 ‘642,72e trillion won’, an amount roughly $4.5 quadrillion.

Bom accused Hyun-suk of fraud and embezzlement, stating she was owed “profits that should have been rightfully paid… for a long period of time.”

The post has since been deleted.

The pop star’s agency, D-Nation, later issued a statement regarding the incident.

“The settlement related to Park Bom’s 2NE1 activities has already been completed, and the complaint uploaded on social media has not been received. Park Bom has suspended all activities and is currently focusing on treatment and recovery,” D-Nation posted on Instagram on October 22.

“Our company will do its best to help the artist regain her health,” the company added.

This drama unfolded after 2NE1 reunited under YG Entertainment last year for their 15th anniversary. The group, known for its mix of hip-hop, reggae, and electronic music, had disbanded in 2016.

The band’s four original members—Lee Chae-rin (CL), Sandara Park, Gong Min-ji (Minzy), and Bom—came together for the Welcome Back Tour, which ran from October 2024 to April 2025.

Pop singer Park Bom in 2020. (Photo by Myunggu Han/WireImage)

In August, D-Nation announced that Bom would not participate in 2NE1’s future performances based on advice from “medical staff” recommending “sufficient rest and stability.”

YG Entertainment formed 2NE1 in 2009. They first appeared on BigBang’s “Lollipop” before debuting that May with their hit song “Fire.” By late 2014, 2NE1 had achieved nine number-one hits on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart, making them the girl group with the most chart-topping songs at the time.

The group disbanded after Minzy’s departure, releasing their final single, “Goodbye,” in 2017. They reunited for a surprise performance at Coachella in 2022 and officially reunited last year.