Pop Star Rosé’s 2026 Grammys Performance Marked a Historic First

K-pop fans hit a high note at the Grammys as Rosé from Blackpink made history as the first solo K-pop artist to perform at the long-running ceremony.

The 28-year-old kicked off the awards show by performing “APT.” with Bruno Mars. The duo was the first shot of Sunday’s telecast, posing together before Rosé smooched Mars on the cheek.

“Ladies and gentlemen, big bad Rosie,” Mars shouted as Rosé belted out the opening notes. The hit, which officially graduated Rosé from K-pop royalty to household name, was inspired by a Korean drinking game and co-written by the star herself.

Rosé and Bruno Mars perform at the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a Reddit thread about the performance, Rosé’s fans showed their support.

“Would love to see more of this rocker angle in the future. That was such a fun performance!” one fan gushed. “‘LADIES AND GENTLEMEN BIG BAD ROSIE!’ What a way to open the Grammys!!! So unexpected, but it rocked!” another avid fan exclaimed.

“That was so cool. Loved this rendition!!! Give me more rockstar rosie please!!!” a third fan chimed in.

K-Pop Had a Major Presence at This Year’s Grammys

Rosé, a first-time nominee, entered Sunday with three nominations, including two in the general field categories. This marked a first for a K-pop idol. She and Mars were up for record and song of the year, as well as best pop duo/group performance for their hit “APT.” That last award, however, went to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Wicked. Better luck next time, Rosé.

Both Rosé and the series KPop Demon Hunters were nominated for major awards. During the premiere ceremony, KPop Demon Hunters secured a win, marking the first-ever Grammy recognition for the K-pop genre.

The presence of the Blackpink member and the voices behind K-Pop Demon Hunters marks a major milestone for the genre in the U.S. As K-pop cements its mainstream status, Rosé opening the telecast further proves its cultural dominance and massive appeal to American audiences.