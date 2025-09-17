Pop Star Missed Recent Concerts After ‘Experiencing Health Issues’

A fan favorite pop star recently announced she’s taking a step back to focus on her health.

In July, K-pop performer Youngeun of Kep1er announced she would be taking a break from group activities, per Soompi.

“We would like to provide an update regarding Kep1er member Youngeun’s upcoming scheduled activities,” Kep1er’s agency KLAP explained in a press release.

“Youngeun has recently been experiencing health issues and, upon medical examination, has been advised to take sufficient rest and recovery. After thorough discussions with the artist and in full consideration of her health, it has been decided that she will take a temporary hiatus from activities,” they continued.

“As a result, Youngeun will not be participating in Kep1er’s upcoming scheduled activities, including the group’s comeback activities scheduled for August.”

“During this period, Youngeun will focus on rest and recovery in order to return in good health. KLAP will provide our utmost support to ensure her recovery. Further updates on her future activities will be shared in due course, depending on the progress of her recovery,” the agency added of the pop star.

“We sincerely apologize for causing any concern and kindly ask for your understanding and continued support for Youngeun,” KLAP concluded.

The Beloved Pop Star Took a Break For a Family Loss Back in 2023

Meanwhile, the last time the pop star took a break was on March 7, 2023, when Swing Entertainment and WAKEONE announced in a joint statement that Youngeun’s father had recently passed away. They confirmed she would be taking a temporary break from Kep1er activities.

On July 7, 2021, Youngeun was confirmed as a contestant on Mnet’s reality competition show, Girls Planet 999. Her official profile was released on July 17, 2021. The show aired from August 6 to October 22, 2021. In the finale, she ranked 5th overall, earning her a spot in the group Kep1er.

She debuted with the group on January 3, 2022, with the release of their mini-album First Impact.