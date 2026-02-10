Pop Star and Fiancé Break up Just Months After Welcoming Twins Together

British singer Jesy Nelson and rapper Zion Foster have ended their romantic relationship after several years together. The couple split only weeks after they revealed their twin daughters’ serious diagnosis.

Nelson, 34, and Foster, 27, confirmed their split publicly in late January and early February, saying the tumultuous period surrounding their twins’ health played a role in their decision to part ways. The former Little Mix star gave birth to twin girls Ocean Jade and Story Monroe in May 2025, following a high-risk pregnancy complicated by twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

Jesy Nelson recently spoke to the Daily Mail, where she explained she and Foster have chosen to focus their energies on parenting after their daughters. The twins’ diagnosis, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, is a severe genetic condition that affects muscle strength and development. “We have been through such a traumatic experience and for us, our girls are our main priority and our main focus,” she said.

Jesy Nelson And Zion Foster Committed To Co-Parenting Their Twins

“We want to give them the most positive, happy and uplifting time and energy and because we have both been through such a traumatic experience, the energy wasn’t right between us, which is understandable.”

She concluded, “We are still friends and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters, they are our main focus, that’s all we can do, be the best possible parents we can right now.”

The couple first began dating in 2022 and publicly announced their engagement in September 2025, just months after welcoming their twins. Reports indicate that they had a long-term relationship with breaks and reconciliations before becoming engaged last year.

Nelson has used her platform to raise awareness of SMA, speaking publicly about her daughters’ prognosis and advocating for broader newborn screening. She has kept her fans up to date on her Instagram page.

Despite ending their engagement, both Nelson and Foster reportedly plan to continue supporting each other in raising their children, focusing on their daughters’ health and well-being.