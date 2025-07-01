pop-singer-ties-the-knot-in-malta

Australian pop singer Delta Goodrem and her longtime partner, guitarist Matthew Copley, have reportedly gotten hitched.

The couple got married in a romantic ceremony in Malta on June 16th, according to New Idea. The outlet reported that the next day, the bride, 40, and groom, 38, celebrated at their “recovery party” with guests like entertainment reporter Renee Bargh, TV host Richard Wilkins, and his son Christian.

Delta Goodrem’s mother, Lea, and her brother, Trent, were also seen at the seaside club, the outlet added.

Photos shared by New Idea showed the singer smiling as she flaunted her wedding band and hugged guests. Later, she changed into a blue one-piece and took a dip in the ocean.

The Singer Sparked Wedding Rumors Back in May

The singer is currently in the UK, delivering a series of exclusive performances to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic Mistaken Identity album. However, it wasn’t just her vocals that captured everyone’s attention.

The “Innocent Eyes” hitmaker was seen wearing a wedding band during a performance in London in mid-May, leading to speculation that she and Matthew were legally married in Australia earlier that month before traveling to Europe. If true, the newlyweds were married weeks ago but recently celebrated in Malta with loved ones.

Malta Holds a Special Place for Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley

Meanwhile, Malta is special to Goodrem. According to The Daily Mail, it’s where she got engaged to Copley and has personal and professional connections.

In a 2023 YouTube video, Delta shared heartfelt insights about her deep connection to the southern European nation. She also revealed her fiancé’s background.

“My partner’s family are all from Malta,” she pointed out, per The Daily Mail. She added that several of her longtime band members and backup singers also share Maltese heritage..