‘I Have Really Hurt My Neck and My Back’: Pop Star Suffers Another Health Setback

Pop star Jessie J says she has been hit with yet another health setback – a neck and back injury.

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The “Price Tag” songstress revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after hitting her head on a car roof. The incident occurred during her No Secrets tour performance in Hangzhou, China.

Jessie J stated that she initially thought she had “broken her neck.” She uploaded a video of the situation on Instagram.

“I don’t mind squashing in the back,” she said to her team. However, seconds after the remark, the singer bumped her head.

The video further showed her at a local hospital getting an MRI scan. She then shared more details about the injury. “Yeah, I just can’t move my head,” she explained. “I’m alright, I’ll just have to take some painkillers and march right through it. I just wanna kinda run down the show.”

The pop star then said, “I thought I broke my neck, but I haven’t. But I have really hurt my neck and my back. Don’t say it.”

She wrote in the post’s caption, “Hit my head, I should of minded squashing in the back.”

The Pop Star Continues Touring While Battling Cancer

The neck and back injury occurred nearly a year after Jessie J announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’m highlighting the word early,” she wrote in an Instagram post after announcing the news. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

The singer-songwriter also highlighted why she wanted to address her health woes publicly. “One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough,” she pointed out. “I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.”

Along with cancer, Jessie J has experienced other health woes over the years. She previously opened up about her struggles with s obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).