A popular pop/R&B singer comes out as bisexual for the first time during the final days of Pride Month 2025.

Kory Burns, a Miami-born singer who is best known for his new single “All Night Long,” spoke about his sexuality with PRIDE.

“I’m just really bored with everything I hear in music today,” he explained about his sexuality reveal. “So I figured it was time to shake things up in my own way. I decided to be as authentic as I could be, and this was the song that came to me.”

PRIDE stated that “All Night Long” is the “perfect anthem” as it celebrates both sexual freedom and fluidity. Burns had written the song to switch between male and female pronouns, noting it was a “nod” to bisexuality.

“I was at the gym, heard a song that kept saying ‘girl this, girl that,” he recalled. “And thought it would be so much more fun if it flipped.”

Kory Burns Has Dealt With Numerous Personal Life Woes As of Late

Along with coming out as bisexual, the singer has dealt with numerous obstacles in his personal life as of late. This includes two car accidents, surgeries, and the loss of both his dog and grandmother. He also dealt with the collapse of a potential EP.

“My grandma told me before she passed, ‘Don’t let anybody’s opinion sway you,'” he recalled. “She always supported me, even though we didn’t talk about my sexuality directly. She said a mother always knows. That stuck with me.”

Although he has never felt any shame about being bisexual, the singer admitted to being cautious about who he spoke about his sexuality earlier in his career.

“People made slick comments my whole life,” he said. “This stuff wasn’t as accepted a few years ago, and some artists’ careers suffered. That frightened me. But now? singing a song about my bisexuality is what’s taking me to the next level.”

Burns pointed out that his mentor, soul music legend Betty Wright, had always encouraged him to be honest.

“She had her inklings,” he added. “She was big on no censorship. She’d definitely be proud.”