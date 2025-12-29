Pop Group Canceled Tour for ‘Medical Reasons’

A dance/pop duo recently scrapped plans for a U.S. tour for “unforessen medical reasons.”

AR/CO, a duo consisting of Mali-Koa and Leo Stannard, scrapped a run of dates in November that would have seen them visit Boston, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Orlando and Atlantic City. However, the “Fire Fire” and “Ocean” artists nixed the dates.

“Hey guys, we’re really sorry to announce that we won’t be able to go ahead with our

upcoming US tour dates due to unforeseen medical reasons,” the group stated via Instagram. “This has been such a difficult decision but health has to come first. We were so looking forward to these shows, especially EDC Orlando and we’re sorry we won’t be there this time. It means so much to us every chance we get to share those moments with you.”

AR/CO, who have more than 5 million monthly Spotify listeners, vowed to reschedule the shows for 2026, but they have not announced any dates as of press time. They do currently have one date slated for Wednesday (New Year’s Eve) in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center for their Countdown NYE event.

It the meantime, fans will just have to settle for watching one of the duo’s DJ sets on YouTube, which have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.