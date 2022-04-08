Julia Child Called This Two-Ingredient Side Dish The ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time’

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

From bacon-wrapped volcano potatoes to delicious cheesy potato mash, it would appear that the humble spud always needs a touch of innovative creativity and a variety of ingredients to become a mouthwatering dish. Yet, Pommes Anna, a classic French side dish, is proof that not every potato dish needs a lot of ingredients to be a showstopper. Only two ingredients are needed to make this traditional and elegant dish, plus salt and pepper, and some finesse.

And don’t be fooled by its rather short ingredient list. Pommes Anna was dubbed the “supreme potato recipe of all time,” according to Julia Child. Now, if that doesn’t speak volumes, we don’t know what will.

What Is Pommes Anna?

Pommes Anna or Anna potatoes is a classic French side dish of thinly sliced layered potatoes cooked in a heavenly amount of butter. Although the ingredients of butter and potatoes may not sound remarkable, the way in which Pommes Anna is prepared sets it apart from everything else.

Pommes Anna, similar to potatoes au gratin, is prepared with thinly sliced potato medallions layered and baked together. Unlike a gratin, however, Potato Anna does not contain cream or cheese. It’s the potatoes themselves dripping with butter that really steal the show.

Further, the potatoes are arranged in overlapping concentric circles, revealing a stunning display when flipped onto a platter. As a result, Pommes Anna becomes a potato cake marvel with golden brown crispy-like shingles and a fork-tender buttery center. It’s no wonder Julia Child was smitten with this savory masterpiece.

But, how exactly do you prepare it? It only takes potatoes and butter to make this showstopper. And, perhaps an oven-safe nonstick skillet, such as a carbon steel pan, which has all of the benefits of cast iron without the drawbacks.

With the ideal pan, you’re guaranteed to get those brown and crunchy edges that make Pommes Annas so swoon-worthy.

Pommes Anna Recipe

(AS Food studio/Shutterstock.com)

Ingredients

2 large Yukon Gold potatoes

1/4 cup unsalted clarified butter

salt and white pepper, to taste

Instructions