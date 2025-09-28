Police Throw Arcade Track Over Suspect Playing Frogger On The Freeway In Wild Escape

See, Mom? Video games are useful in real life. Well, that’s what a fleeing suspect in L.A. thought when playing Frogger over a highway, before switching to Assassin’s Creed to hop and leap over rooftops.

Ultimately, however, the suspect got caught. And the Corona Police Department couldn’t resist a real good joke.

On September 25, the City of Corona Police Department posted a police chase on their Facebook. Hilariously, however, they put video game music over the suspect’s escape attempt.

The video is mostly captured using a drone. The post itself not only ridicules the attempt (which, in all seriousness, was pretty impressive) but is another celebration of the use of drones.

“YOU CAN DODGE A BALL, YOU CAN’T DODGE A DRONE,” the department captioned the video, referencing Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

“On September 11th, Officers were dispatched to an assault and the male suspect ran from officers across 91 freeway. Our Drone as First Responder (DFR) team was able to locate the suspect, allowing officers to safely contain and arrest him after a taser deployment.”

Becoming full trolls, the department prefaced the video with a scene from the same film they referenced. “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball,” the video plays, before whiplashing you with Nintendo music.

As the suspect runs over the highway and dodges cars, Nintendo’s “Coconut Mall” plays. Although the suspect is using his Frogger skills, I suppose the chase reminded them of Mario Kart, where the music is from.

When the Frogger portion ends, we see the suspect leaping over rooftops to aid his escape. More serious music plays here, but it’s ultimately undermined when the police tase him to a stop.

It’s a successful capture for the police. And I’m sure the suspect will never live this video down.

Maybe this is the new front of crime prevention. What’s worse? Facing the criminal justice system or becoming a Mii for all to point and laugh at?

A sentence is temporary. Having “Coconut Mall” haunt your desperate bid for freedom is a lifelong affliction.