Pokémon Card Frenzy Turns into Brawl at Costco in Wild Video

Gotta catch ’em all… fists, that is. A chaotic scene recently unfolded at a Los Angeles Costco as adults brawled over boxes of Pokémon cards. The Poké-pugilists were caught trading blows in a shocking video.

According to TMZ, the footage was captured at a Costco warehouse in Atwater Village, where a dispute broke out over the right to buy a set of collectible trading cards.

Footage captures a chaotic scene as shoppers scramble to grab the merchandise, with one man taking an elbow to the face during a heated tussle with another customer. Costco employees did their best to play peacekeepers, but the brawling crowd wasn’t having it— Pokémon cards wait for no one.

people are fighting in Costco over pokemon cards



I picked a bad time to join this hobby… pic.twitter.com/xPK1mhb0Ag — DSG Toast (@DisguisedToast) January 16, 2025

A representative from the Atwater Village Costco informed TMZ that store staff intervened to diffuse a tense situation among several customers on Thursday. The altercation was successfully de-escalated, and no serious injuries were reported. Police were not contacted, no arrests were made, and Costco is addressing the matter internally.

“Did I miss something? Are these Pokémon cards worth fighting for again?” one confused X user wrote. “Going to Costco already sucks enough,” a second X user joked.

“This is sad. ALL grown men, too!” a third onlooker added. “You know they ain’t buying them for their kids. These are man-children our parents warned us NOT to become,” another X user agreed.

“Costco needs to do better. Give each customer a ticket to purchase only one. They need to learn from Best Buy,” another onlooker suggested.

While the footage of folks brawling over Pokémon cards feels like a new low, there’s at least an explanation beyond simply being crazed fans.

It seems the stakes are high when it comes to these Pokémon cards. The sought-after 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection is currently selling online for $120 to $150. However, Costco is offering the same collection for under $60, creating a lucrative opportunity for resellers to turn a profit.

Meanwhile, the chaos has led Costco to step in. To create a more organized process for picking up the boxes and to prevent scalpers from buying in bulk, Costco has set a limit of two Blooming Waters sets per customer, according to social media reports.

Good News! Apparently @Costco listened, and corporate is implementing a Limit of 2 for Blooming Waters Nationwide 🔥 https://t.co/IRXakVSV2R pic.twitter.com/Up0d0CafjU — PokeDeals Nerd Dani 🤗 (@BestPokemonDeal) January 17, 2025

“This is exactly what needed to be in place from the start. Better late than never I guess,” one fan bemoaned.