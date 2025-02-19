‘Playboy’ Model Ariane Bellamar Dead at 46, Cause of Death Released

Ariane Bellamar, a former Playboy model and reality TV personality, has tragically passed away at the age of just 46.

Tanner Slaught, Bellamar’s ex-husband and the father of her two daughters, announced her passing on December 20, 2024, in a heartfelt message shared on Facebook last month.

“Her extremely early departure from this world has caught everyone off guard. We were not prepared for this,” Slaught wrote. He also shared a link to a GoFundMe page created to assist with covering funeral expenses.

In the fundraiser page’s description, Slaught confirmed Bellamar died of a heart attack.

“While this unbelievable news is shocking because she was only 46, I can assure you that I have verified this truth,” Slaught added in the fundraiser description.

“Unfortunately, Ariane, and the rest of us, were not prepared for this sudden turn of events,” he continued.

Slaught stated that any donations exceeding the funeral expenses would be directed to charities in honor of Bellamar’s memory.

“If we can accomplish our goals above, then any remaining funds will be either donated to a charity in Ariane’s memory or to create a charity to help women, mothers and children, and young women in need,” Slaught added.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has successfully raised a little over $1,000.

Nevada’s Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ that they had received a death report for Bellamar. However, they were unable to share additional details at this time.

Ariane Bellamar Also Appeared in Major Hollywood Films

Bellamar, born in Florida and raised in a small town near Toronto, Canada, is best recognized for her time as a Playboy Playmate, per her IMDb biography.

She appeared in uncredited roles in films such as Suicide Squad (2016) and The Hangover Part III (2013). Additionally, she starred as herself in the reality show Beverly Hills Nannies (2012). She also made an appearance on The Millionaire Matchmaker in 2014.

She also appeared as an extra on HBO’s Entourage. In 2017, she accused one of the show’s stars, Jeremy Piven, of groping her both on set and at the Playboy Mansion. Piven denied the allegations of sexual harassment.