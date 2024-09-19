A plane was forced to emergency land after its door fell off and landed in a South Carolina neighborhood.

Per a report from the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft declared an emergency as soon as the door fell off. The plane – a Diamond DA40 – had just taken off from Myrtle Beach International Airport right before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17.

The plane, which belongs to LIFT Academy in Myrtle Beach, quickly turned around and landed back at the airport a few minutes after takeoff.

Plane Forced to Emergency Land After Door Falls off in South Carolina

The report states that two people, a passenger and a pilot, were on board, and confirms that no one sustained injuries. As for the door itself, it landed in the Market Common, a popular neighborhood in the Myrtle Beach area.

Wendy Hughes, a resident of the Market Common, stated that she found the plane door next to her home. She stated that she was getting ready to leave her home. At that time, someone rushed over to tell her that a piece of a plane had fallen near her home.

Thankfully, no one on the ground suffered injuries, and no property damage occurred.