Plan Ahead For Mother’s Day With These 12 Personalized Gifts On Etsy

Believe it or not, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. This sentimental holiday is perfect for personalized gift-giving. But these custom gifts take longer to process and ship. So, unless you want to frantically call the florist the day before (again), you should start your shopping now.

Custom gifts are the perfect way to show a mom, grandma, daughter, wife, or sister how much you love and appreciate them. From made-to-order portraits to heartfelt jewelry, we rounded up some of the best custom gifts available on Etsy.

It’s nearly impossible to repay moms for all they do day in and day out, but these gifts are an excellent start. Get the tissues ready; the moms in your life will love these.

Mothers are great at turning houses into homes. They can create loving, safe, and nurturing environments with their presence alone. So, this Mother’s Day, celebrate the home they built with a custom watercolor house portrait.

These attractive paintings memorialize all kinds of homes, from childhood houses to beloved vacation homes. We often remember to take pictures of people and pets, but what about the buildings that house them? Premvy offers these portraits as a digital print, poster, fade-resistant canvas, or a 100% real wood matte frame.

“Mom” necklaces are a lot like heart necklaces. They’re undeniably sweet and romantic—but a little on the nose for everyday wear. If you want to gift a mother a maternal piece of jewelry without literally labeling her, then opt for this gorgeous birthstone necklace from StonePersonalized.

You can include as many birthstones in whatever order you’d like. Each necklace is made to order to your exact specifications. If you don’t love it (don’t worry, you will), StonePersonalized also offers returns and exchanges within two weeks of delivery.

If the mom in your life isn’t a necklace wearer, then DesignsByKaramarie offers a similar option in ring form. These stackable rings feature Swarovski crystal birthstones and dainty, stamped lowercase lettering. Moreover, each ring is made of hypoallergenic, polished stainless steel that won’t rust or tarnish.

These stackable name rings can fit up to 15 characters and are available in gold, silver, and rose gold finishes. Because these rings are hand-stamped to order, you can rest assured the special woman in your life will have a gift as unique as she is.

The stars act as a backdrop to some of life’s most special moments. This custom star map captures the night sky forever for the mom in your life. LMTCreativeAtHome uses NASA sky map technology to create a beautiful reproduction that’s 100% accurate.

Moreover, this shop offers several customization options. You can include up to five hearts with sky maps, names, dates and times, and any other text you’d like. The custom star map is available in a shipped print or digital download for at-home printing.

Brunch with mimosas or breakfast in bed are both classic ways to celebrate Mother’s Day. This year, spruce up your tradition with a custom brunch platter. LeftCoastOriginal offers handmade wooden brunch boards made in Largo, Florida. These boards can be as complex or as simple as you’d like.

Opt for a small pastry board, or choose a full-sized brunch board big enough for the whole family. Additionally, you can add names, quotes, and dates to make this brunch board even more personal. These custom brunch boards will become an instant family heirloom.

Photographs are worth a thousand words, and DSGiftStudio turns these images into priceless works of wood art. This custom wooden photo engraving is a unique alternative to yet another framed family photo. I’m sure your mom loves them; I’m also sure she’d love something else this year.

These eye-catching portraits come with two kits for tabletop and wall displays. Plus, DSGiftStudios can finish your work of art as soon as 24 hours after receiving your image. (I’m looking at you, last-minute-gifters.)

We spend so much of our lives thinking of Mother’s Day as a time to celebrate our own mothers that we forget about new moms. Our sisters, partners, and friends with children still deserve some recognition on Mother’s Day. And this personalized First Mother’s Day ornament is the perfect way to give it to them.

These etched ceramic ornaments can be made for new moms and grandmothers alike. Including the child’s name in the ornament is a surefire way to get a resounding “aww!” from your giftee and probably some happy tears, too.

Pet moms are important, too! This custom pet portrait doormat is great for moms with fur babies. DoormatDecor offers a wide variety of dog and cat breed silhouettes, so you can get the most accurate portrait possible. If you don’t see their doggo or cat on the shop’s Etsy listing, they’ll search for a more accurate depiction free of charge.

These 100% natural coir doormats with PVC rubber backing can either come natural or dyed. Additionally, they’re available in four different sizes. You can also purchase an additional cotton rug to match your doormat for extra stability (and cuteness).

Few things beat a mom’s home cooking. Her dishes might be flavorful enough to stand on their own, but why should they? Get her a work of art for her works of art. This personalized oval baking dish is an excellent way to show the kitchen-savvy woman in your life how much you care.

The hand-glazed stoneware is available in three colors with one line of engraved text. And if this gift means that she’ll return the favor with a homemade casserole or baked pasta dish, well, then that’s just a bonus for you.

The Box Of Flowers Store has perfected what it calls “eternal roses,” which are specially preserved roses whose color and shape will last for years. The eternal rose photo displays feature these unique flowers in a glass vase. The vases include seashells, stones, small decorative trinkets, and a customizable wooden lid.

Add photos, graphics, text, or even Spotify links to the lid of your personalized rose display. The mom in your life will love displaying this unique gift on their desks, nightstands, counters, and more.

Maybe sushi nights are your monthly tradition. Or, perhaps you’re looking for a gift that the mom in your life definitely doesn’t already have. Either way, these rosewood chopsticks with Mother of Pearl inlay are a fantastic option. Add a name or brief text to each chopstick—the same for both or a different text on each stick—for extra sentimentality.

In addition to these custom engraved chopsticks, TamyGift offers four different carrier options. Store these artisan utensils in either cotton canvas or white, brown, or green knitted pouches. Is this an excuse to have your next sushi night early? Yes, yes it is.

Finally, moms devote an inordinate amount of time to making those around them feel warm, safe, and loved. Return a fraction of that feeling with a custom-made Mother’s Day blanket. This burgundy floral blanket comes in three materials: warm fleece, plush Minky, and faux sherpa fur.

You can customize this cuddly blanket with maternal nicknames, children’s names (both human and four-legged), and short, sentimental quotes. The blanket also comes in four sizes, from small, 30×40 throws to full-size, 60×80 blankets. It won’t beat the warmth of a mom hug, but it can get pretty close.