Pippa Middleton’s Sister Kate Isn’t Her Only Connection To The Royal Family

Pippa Middleton made headlines and won hearts when she served as a bridesmaid at her sister Kate’s 2011 royal wedding. Her sister may now be a member of the royal family, but did you know Middleton once had a romantic royal connection?

Pippa’s Romantic Royal Connection

In 2013, it was rumored that Middleton was dating Thomas Kingston. At the time the pair were spending time together, Kingston was not a royal. Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Kingston ended up marrying into the royal family in 2019 to Lady Gabriella Windsor.

At the time of their rumored relationship, Kingston and Middleton were photographed hanging out at Cheltenham Music Festival and going out to dinner at fancy restaurants like Le Caprice.

(Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images)

It’s unconfirmed if the two were ever in a relationship, but Middleton and Kingston appeared to have ended things amicably. The duo has been photographed together many times since their alleged breakup, and Kingston was even in attendance at Middleton’s 2017 wedding.

Who Is Thomas Kingston?

Kingston graduated from Bristol University with a degree in economic history before going on to work for the UK’s Foreign Office. For three years, Kingston worked in Baghdad as a project officer for the Iraqi Institute of Peace, helping to mediate conflicts and negotiate hostage releases.

After leaving the Foreign Office, Kingston started working in finance as an equity analyst for a global asset management firm. Currently, Kingston works as the director of Devonport Capital, another financial firm.

Kingston’s wife, Gabriella, boasts an equally impressive resumé. She holds degrees from both Brown and Oxford University, and currently works as a freelance writer as well as the board director of the Playing for Change Foundation, a music and arts nonprofit.

(Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s unclear how or when Kingston and Lady Gabriella met, but the couple announced their engagement in 2018. They got married the following year. His former relationship with Middleton is surprisingly not his only other royal-adjacent one. Kingston also once dated Natalie Hicks-Lobbecke, one of Prince William’s ex-girlfriends.

Middleton’s Marriage To James Matthews

Kingston isn’t the only one who is now happily married. Middleton married hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017, and the couple shares three children—Arthur, 4, Grace, 1, and Rose, 3 months.

(JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The circles the royals and their friends spend time in are pretty small, so it makes sense that there’s so much overlap between Kingston, the Middleton sisters, and the rest of the royal family. Luckily, they’re all still friendly!

