All The Times Pippa Middleton Upstaged Older Sister Kate In Public

Kate Middleton and her only sister Pippa clearly enjoy a very loving sisterly bond, but that doesn’t stop the two from being compared to each other whenever they attend the same event. Just like she did during the 2011 royal wedding, Pippa can often be seen stealing the spotlight from her older sister without even trying. Here’s just a few of those times.
The Infamous Bridesmaid Gown
Naturally, the biggest unintentional upstaging happened on one of the biggest days of Kate Middleton’s life. When she married her husband Prince William in 2011, viewers the world over instantly took notice of her younger sister, Pippa. More specifically, they noticed Pippa’s derriere as she held Kate’s train while they ascended the stairs to Westminster Abbey.
The pearl buttons along the back of her dress seemed to draw the eye directly downward and kicked off a media fervor for the younger Middleton. It’s now become a moment representative of every bride who’s been upstaged by someone else on her big day.
That wasn’t the only time Pippa showed up her sister in public, though the next example isn’t quite fair to Kate.
Sisterly Role Reversal
When it was Pippa’s turn to walk down the aisle for her 2017 wedding to husband James Matthews, Kate seemingly made sure all eyes would be on her younger sister. She dressed in a muted, pink dress with a long flowing skirt and long puffed sleeves. Pippa, meanwhile, was resplendent in her high-neck, cap-sleeved lace gown.
Prince Louis’ Christening
Next up is the sisters’ attendance at Kate’s younger son Prince Louis’ christening. Kate is a proud mother in her knee-length white dress. Pippa was a much more colorful figure in her pale blue dress. The modest dress covered Pippa from neck to wrist and was matched by a jaunty blue bonnet.
The dress covered more than just Pippa’s neck and wrists. It also covered up her growing baby bump that was on full display a few short months later when she and Kate attended the wedding of Kate’s royal in-law Princess Eugenie.
The Middleton Sisters At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding
It was a windy Windsor day, but that wouldn’t keep the Middleton sisters from dressing their best for the wedding of the year. Pippa looked serene in her forest green, midi dress. Despite all the wind that day, her longer hemline stayed firmly around her ankles. Kate, on the other hand, struggled a bit more that day.
Kate wore a similar style A-line dress with long sleeves, but thanks to her shorter hemline, she had to struggle with the wind to keep her skirts from blowing over her head and protect her modesty. The result is a Marilyn Monroe-like moment. Though it could have caused an embarrassing moment, Kate treated it with the humor and good-naturedness that she generally displays in public.
Middleton Vs Middleton At Wimbledon
Finally, we come to the latest photo of the sisters out together in public. Kate decided to wear a sedate dark green frock with buttons down the front while Pippa went with a more flirty and fun white and blue sundress. Both sisters, naturally, look fashionably chic and utterly stylish, but our eye just keeps going over to Pippa. We guess it’s easier to share the spotlight with someone you truly adore.
